More than 40,000 customers in mid-San Diego without power

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than 46,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Tuesday afternoon due to a downed substation.

SDG&E crews were working to repair a substation after an outage occurred for central San Diego customers just after 12:30 p.m. SDG&E estimated power would be restored at 3 p.m. The exact cause of the outage was unclear.

A substation is currently down and we are working hard to repair. Thank you for your patience. — SDG&E (@SDGE) July 25, 2017

Neighborhoods affected were: Old Town, Mission Valley, Mission Hills, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Kensington, Normal Heights, Hillcrest, University Heights, North Park, Chollas Creek, Oak Park, Kensington, Talmadge and West State College.

According to the SDG&E website, the outage may have occured after an animal came into contact with some SDG&E equipment.

The cause remained under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.