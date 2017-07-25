Councilman Mark Kersey forms committee for possible state Senate run

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
More than 42,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Monday afternoon.More>>
More than 42,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Monday afternoon.More>>
A 27-year-old model who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 remained jailed in San Diego today on suspicion of bringing drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail.More>>
A 27-year-old model who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 remained jailed in San Diego today on suspicion of bringing drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail.More>>
A Marine hero and a renowned scientist are scheduled to be honored by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.More>>
A Marine hero and a renowned scientist are scheduled to be honored by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.More>>
The streets of downtown San Diego look a little different now that one of the city's biggest conventions is over. The Downtown Partnership Clean and Safe program cleared the streets of about 29 tons of trash.More>>
The streets of downtown San Diego look a little different now that one of the city's biggest conventions is over. The Downtown Partnership Clean and Safe program cleared the streets of about 29 tons of trash.More>>
San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey has formed a campaign committee for a potential state Senate run next year.More>>
San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey has formed a campaign committee for a potential state Senate run next year.More>>
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to use San Diego's new honorary street naming program to recognize renowned oceanographer Walter Munk, who helped found UC San Diego and made forecasts that assisted allied troops during World War II.More>>
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to use San Diego's new honorary street naming program to recognize renowned oceanographer Walter Munk, who helped found UC San Diego and made forecasts that assisted allied troops during World War II.More>>
Police were on the lookout for two men suspected of stealing a cash register Tuesday from a Kearny Mesa doughnut shop.More>>
Police were on the lookout for two men suspected of stealing a cash register Tuesday from a Kearny Mesa doughnut shop.More>>
A two-alarm fire that engulfed a La Presa home caused between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages, but the family inside escaped safely and the home is salvageable, officials said Tuesday.More>>
A two-alarm fire that engulfed a La Presa home caused between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages, but the family inside escaped safely and the home is salvageable, officials said Tuesday.More>>
One person is in a hospital with serious injuries today and another in custody following a stabbing at a Balboa Park transient camp, police said. TMore>>
One person is in a hospital with serious injuries today and another in custody following a stabbing at a Balboa Park transient camp, police said. TMore>>