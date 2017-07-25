Councilman Mark Kersey forms committee for possible state Senate run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey has formed a campaign committee for a potential state Senate run next year.

If he runs, he would face Assemblyman Brian Jones, R-Santee, in a race to succeed Sen. Joel Anderson, R-El Cajon. Anderson is being termed-out next year.

The formation of the Senate campaign committee was noted on the California Secretary of State's website by Rob Pyers of the California Target Book, which provides information on legislative races.

Kersey joined the City Council in 2012, representing Rancho Bernardo and Scripps Ranch, and has concentrated on infrastructure issues. The city has a huge backlog of capital projects and facilities maintenance that he's been working to get off the ground.

If he wins, a special election would be required to fill his seat. Political observers have also viewed Kersey, who coasted to reelection last year, as a potential mayoral candidate in 2020.