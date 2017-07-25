Councilman Mark Kersey forms committee for possible state Senate - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Councilman Mark Kersey forms committee for possible state Senate run

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey has formed a campaign committee for a potential state Senate run next year. 

If he runs, he would face Assemblyman Brian Jones, R-Santee, in a race to succeed Sen. Joel Anderson, R-El Cajon. Anderson is being termed-out next year.

The formation of the Senate campaign committee was noted on the California Secretary of State's website by Rob Pyers of the California Target Book, which provides information on legislative races. 

Kersey joined the City Council in 2012, representing Rancho Bernardo and Scripps Ranch, and has concentrated on infrastructure issues. The city has a huge backlog of capital projects and facilities maintenance that he's been working to get off the ground. 

If he wins, a special election would be required to fill his seat. Political observers have also viewed Kersey, who coasted to reelection last year, as a potential mayoral candidate in 2020. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.