Father of tennis pro Mark Philippoussis arrested in San Diego on child molestation charges

Nikolaos Philippoussis is accused of sexually assaulting two children he instructed (Sydney Morning Herald) Nikolaos Philippoussis is accused of sexually assaulting two children he instructed (Sydney Morning Herald)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County. 

Nikolaos Salvator Philippoussis, the father of retired tennis player Mark Philippoussis, was taken into custody at his home in Mira Mesa this morning, according to sheriff's officials.

The alleged victims took lessons from Philippoussis, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said. Details about the cases, including the victims' ages and where the alleged crimes occurred, were not immediately available. 

Philippoussis was booked into San Diego Central Jail on twelve felony counts including suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a person under age 14 and having sex with a child age 10 or younger. He was being held on $2.5 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department Child Abuse Unit at (858) 974-2310.

