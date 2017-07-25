Woman arrested after being tied to fatal hit-and-run - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman arrested after being tied to fatal hit-and-run

SANTEE (KUSI) — An Imperial Beach woman was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly fleeing after the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle on a
Chula Vista thoroughfare, killing the rider.

Tina Marie Murray, 46, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the death three weeks ago of 30-year-old Pablo Rosa-Velez near Otay Valley
Regional Park, according to police. She was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Rosa-Velez was riding to the east in the 2400 block of Main Street when a 2000 Ford Explorer pulled out of a commercial parking lot directly in his
path about 2:15 p.m. on July 3, Lt. Eric Thunberg said.

The motorcycle struck the driver's side of the SUV, fatally injuring Rosa-Velez. The victim, who worked as a sandblaster at General Dynamics NASSCO
in Barrio Logan, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Explorer, later identified as Murray, briefly pulled to a stop following the collision, then fled to the west, Thunberg alleged.

Three days later, officers found the SUV parked in the 1200 block of West Frontage Road, near the south end of San Diego Harbor, and impounded it.

The vehicle does not belong to Murray, but the nature of her relationship with the registered owner was unclear, the lieutenant said.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

