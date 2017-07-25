Old Globe Theater names Timothy Sheilds as new managing director

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -— The Old Globe theater in San Diego announced today that Timothy Shields will become managing director beginning in October,

succeeding Michael Murphy.

Shields holds the same position at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey.

"With his experience leading nationally respected theaters and serving as president of the League of Resident Theatres, Tim has a deep understanding of what it takes to run a successful, thriving theater,'' said Vicki Zeiger, chairwoman of the Old Globe's Board of Directors.

Shields has previously served in management roles at theaters in Denver, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Rochester, New York, according to the Old Globe.

Murphy, a top executive at the theater complex in Balboa Park for 13 years, departed in 2016 to take a position in New York state.

The managing director position oversees production, education, human resources, information technology, facilities and front-of-house operations. Shields will lead the Old Globe jointly with artistic director Barry Edelstein.

"Tim Shields is one of the most accomplished executives in the American not-for-profit theater movement, and his arrival at the Old Globe heralds a new period of growth and achievement here,'' said Edelstein. "Tim's leadership has been transformational at each wonderful company he's run, and his contributions at the national level have been equally great.''

The Old Globe's 2017-18 season is scheduled to begin Sept. 7 with the world premiere musical "Benny & Joon.''