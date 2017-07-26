Senate advances health care bill as Senator John McCain returns

WASHINGTON (KUSI) — Senate Republicans are moving forward with their attempt to fulfill a long-held promise: To repeal and replace Obamacare. The senate passing a motion to begin debate on the house-passed health care bill.

Vice President, Mike Pence, cast the tie-breaking vote which came during the dramatic return of Senator John McCain, who traveled back to Washington today after being diagnosed with a rare brain cancer after a blood clot was removed over his left eye.

McCain took the stand in front of the Senate to not only speak about the importance of Bipartisan Unity, but his heath and his future in the Senate.

“Let's trust each other. Let's return to regular order,” said Senator John McCain. “We've been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle. That's an approach that's been employed by both sides, mandating legislation from the top down, without any support from the other side with all the parliamentary maneuvers that requires. We're getting nothing done my friends, we're getting nothing done."

McCain cast a necessary Republican vote for the motion after two GOP senators – Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski – sided with all Democrats in opposition.