La Mesa police open fire on suspect believed to be a threat

TALMADGE (KUSI) — La Mesa police officers have responded to a threat of a man with a gun around 7 pm in the 4300 block of Altadena Ave. in Talmadge.

For an unknown reason officers considered the suspect a threat and opened fire

At this time it is unknown whether the suspect was hit or not.

Police are still looking for the weapon in question.

This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.