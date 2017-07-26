La Mesa police open fire on suspect believed to be a threat - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

La Mesa police open fire on suspect believed to be a threat

Posted:

TALMADGE (KUSI) — La Mesa police officers have responded to a threat of a man with a gun around 7 pm in the 4300 block of Altadena Ave. in Talmadge.

For an unknown reason officers considered the suspect a threat and opened fire

At this time it is unknown whether the suspect was hit or not.

Police are still looking for the weapon in question.

This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.

