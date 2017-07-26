President Trump says transgender individuals will not be allowed - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Trump says transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in US Military

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, the president said after consulting with generals and military experts he has decided to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, citing medical costs and disruption as reasons for the implementation.

Last year, Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a ban on transgender service members. More recently, a delay was placed on new enlistments from transgender individuals until a decision could be made by the new administration.

There are currently an estimated 11 thousand transgender people already serving either on active duty or the reserves. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.