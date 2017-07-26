President Trump says transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in US Military

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, the president said after consulting with generals and military experts he has decided to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, citing medical costs and disruption as reasons for the implementation.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Last year, Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a ban on transgender service members. More recently, a delay was placed on new enlistments from transgender individuals until a decision could be made by the new administration.

There are currently an estimated 11 thousand transgender people already serving either on active duty or the reserves.