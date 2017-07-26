Humidity begins to move out of San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Humidity begins to move out of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — After a bout of cooler but more humid temperatures, San Diego County will begin to see warmer and drier weather Wednesday. 

A trough of low pressure off the California coast will begin to bring drier conditions to San Diego. Monsoonal moisture that brought humidity and rain to the mountains and deserts, will begin to move out of the area. There is still a chance that the mountains and deserts will see rainfall Wednesday afternoon. 

A thick marine layer will keep the coast cooler even as temperatures begin rising across the county through the end of the week. By Friday, temperatures will be back to normal for this time of year to slightly above average. 

High temperatures Wednesday will be 73 to 78 degrees at the beaches, 80 inland, 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 86 to 91 near the foothills, 85 to 92 in the mountains and 106 in the deserts.

