How Marines prepare to become F-18 pilots at MCAS Miramar

Becoming a pilot in the military is no small feat and the Marine Corps has their own training program at MCAS Miramar in San Diego to help future aviators.More>>
The parents of a terminally ill baby in the United Kingdom have dropped their legal bid to bring him to the United States for experimental treatment.More>>
A La Mesa homicide suspect is in custody Wednesday, and San Diego police are investigating the circumstances of his arrest after a La Mesa police detective fired several shots when he came face-to-face with the alleged killer in Talmadge Park.More>>
After a bout of cooler but more humid temperatures, San Diego County will begin to see warmer and drier weather starting Wednesday.More>>
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
San Diego City Councilman Mark Kersey has formed a campaign committee for a potential state Senate run next year.More>>
A wildfire in the rugged northeastern reaches of San Diego County was 95 percent contained Wednesday morning, and firefighters hope to have it completely under control no later than Saturday, authorities said.More>>
The Old Globe theater in San Diego announced today that Timothy Shields will become managing director beginning in October, succeeding Michael Murphy.More>>
An Imperial Beach woman was behind bars today for allegedly fleeing after the SUV she was driving collided with a motorcycle on a Chula Vista thoroughfare, killing the rider.More>>
Authorities today shut down a Normal Heights marijuana dispensary that was allegedly being operated illegally.More>>
