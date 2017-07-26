SANDAG prepares for traffic increases due to nearly 50 construct - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SANDAG prepares for traffic increases due to nearly 50 construction projects in ‘Golden Circle’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City and county officials gathered Wednesday to discuss a series of infrastructure projects that will be taking place in the University City area in the coming years.

Nearly 50 major public and private construction projects are underway or planned for the area called the “Golden Triangle” over the next five years.

Projects include:

  • an extension of the trolley's Blue Line
  • a widening of Interstate 5-Genessee interchange
  • Several high-rise apartment complexes
  • The Pure Water Project
  • construction of a bridge over the freeway at UC San Diego

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) anticipates an impact to traffic flow and is will offer transportation solutions for residents, the group said. SANDAG will also launch “Shift,” an information program to help residents in the area keep up to date with construction projects and transportation solutions.

“The Shift program is designed to provide residents, businesses, and commuters impacted by construction with information and resources to minimize disruption, confusion and potential traffic challenges, as well as provide access to transportation solutions,” SANDAG said.

