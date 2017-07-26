San Ysidro athletic field receives $1.7 million worth of improvements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City officials Wednesday unveiled $1.7 million in improvements to Larsen Athletic Field in San Ysidro.

The park received new play equipment, drought-tolerant landscaping, picnic tables and benches and additional parking, according to the mayor's office. Paths were upgraded to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The work was partially funded by a $1 million federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and came two years after the city made major improvements to lighting at the park.

"When we invest in our parks, we breathe new life into our communities," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"This beautiful park will go a long way toward creating a fun, accessible and safe environment for everyone in San Ysidro," Faulconer said. "We're improving parks across San Diego, and this project shows that communities that have waited a long time for infrastructure investments are getting the attention they deserve."