Report of child abduction in Logan Heights unfounded

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A report of a child abduction in Logan Heights Wednesday turned out to be unfounded, authorities reported.

A 911 caller reported that a man and woman had driven away from a neighborhood in the area of Kearny Avenue and South Evans Street in a black Acura with a 10-year-old girl in the trunk shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers and detectives investigated the purported abduction and determined that the report had no merit, Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Investigators were continuing to look into the case as of late afternoon to determine if any crime had been committed, Hernandez said.

