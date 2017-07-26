Repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk kills mother and 4-year-old child

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A repeat DUI offender accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision in 4S Ranch that killed the mother of a 4-year-old child must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.

After a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Judge Frederick Maguire found that enough evidence was presented to order 35-year-old Alexandria Bayne

to stand trial.

Bayne, who has prior DUI convictions from 2005 and 2008, faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

A criminalist testified that Bayne's blood-alcohol level was between .031 and .034 percent -- more than four times the legal limit -- when she drove on the wrong side of Camino Del Norte near Camino San Bernardino and crashed her vehicle head-on into a Toyota Corolla.

The 38-year-old driver of the Corolla, Sarita Shakya, died at the scene of the Dec. 17 crash, which occurred about 11:45 p.m.

Besides murder, Bayne is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony child abuse, DUI causing injury and driving on the wrong

side of a divided highway causing death.

Bayne will be back in court Aug. 9 for a readiness conference. Trial was set for Sept. 14.