U.S. Department of State warns travelers of tainted alcohol in Mexico

WASHINGTON (KUSI) —The U.S. Department of State updated its Safety and Security information page specific to Mexico on Wednesday alerting travelers of possible tainted or counterfeit alcohol. 

The warning was issued due to reports of travelers becoming extremely ill or blacking out after the consumption of alcohol in Mexican resorts.

The update advises tourists who choose to drink alcohol to "do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill."

The U.S. State Department issues travel warnings and alerts when they want travelers to know the risks involved in visiting another place and to consider very carefully whether they should go to a country at all.

Travel warnings remain in place until the situation changes; some have been in effect for years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

