Warmer, drier conditions temporarily return to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A period of warm, dry weather will continue Thursday throughout San Diego County, though rain and thunderstorms could return to the mountains and deserts over the weekend.

Some monsoonal moisture will remain Thursday, but it will weaken over the weekend. That same monsoonal flow will strengthen early next week, possibly bringing rain and thunderstorms into the inland valleys.

In the morning hours, a thick marine layer will stretch into the inland valleys. Some clouds will remain along the coast throughout the day Thursday but should diminish in other areas by mid-morning. 

But temperatures Thursday and Friday will be seasonally warm. High temperatures Thursday will be 73 to 78 degrees at the beaches, 78 to 83 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys, 88 to 93 near the foothills, 87 to 95 in the mountains and 106 to 111 in the deserts.

