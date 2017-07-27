Man stuck in Rancho Bernardo palm tree rescued

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — Firefighters worked to rescue a man who became trapped in a palm tree near the Rancho Bernardo Country Club Thursday morning.

A man who appeared to be a tree trimmer became stuck in a palm tree near the intersection of Bernardo Oaks Drive and Prado Road on the outskirts of the Rancho Bernardo Country Club.

Firefighters could be seen trimming palm frond branches in order to free the man and pull him to safety on an extended fire truck ladder. The rescue was underway at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The man appeared to be exhausted but in stable condition.

