Man stuck in Rancho Bernardo palm tree rescued

Man stuck in Rancho Bernardo palm tree rescued

By Christina Bravo
RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — Firefighters worked to rescue a man who became trapped in a palm tree near the Rancho Bernardo Country Club Thursday morning.

A man who appeared to be a tree trimmer became stuck in a palm tree near the intersection of Bernardo Oaks Drive and Prado Road on the outskirts of the Rancho Bernardo Country Club.

Firefighters could be seen trimming palm frond branches in order to free the man and pull him to safety on an extended fire truck ladder. The rescue was underway at 10 a.m. Thursday. 

The man appeared to be exhausted but in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

