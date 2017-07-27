Woman attacked during robbery near Petco Park

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighters worked to rescue a man who became trapped in a palm tree near the Rancho Bernardo Country Club Thursday morning.More>>
The naval destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta, is every bit of a die-hard defender of our nation just as the man whose name adorns its sides.More>>
The U.S. Department of State updated its Safety and Security information page specific to Mexico on Wednesday alerting travelers of possible tainted or counterfeit alcohol.More>>
A period of warm, dry weather will continue Thursday throughout San Diego County, though rain and thunderstorms could return to the mountains and deserts over the weekend.More>>
President Donald Trump says he is banning transgender people from serving in the United States military.More>>
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.More>>
A suspect on a bicycle put a gun against a woman's head and may have bit her Thursday morning during an attempted robbery at a trolley station near Petco Park, police said.More>>
A horribly disfigured Pointer mix rescued from the streets of Tijuana earlier this year is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday at a veterinary hospital in Carlsbad to repair his front right leg.More>>
A man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial Wednesday and will receive treatment in an effort to restore his competency.More>>
A water-main break and resulting sinkhole have forced a closure of northbound Martincoit Road south of Painted Rock Elementary School in Poway, according to city officials.More>>
