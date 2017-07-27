Woman attacked during robbery near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A suspect on a bicycle put a gun against a woman's head and may have bit her Thursday morning during an attempted robbery at a trolley station near Petco Park, police said.

Officers were scouring the area Thursday morning around the baseball stadium and the 12th & Imperial trolley stop looking for the man following the alleged attack, which was reported just after 8:40 a.m., San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall with a shaved head and wearing a plain black shirt, jeans and a black backpack, Battrick said. He was riding a mountain bike and was last seen riding near Commercial Street a block south of Imperial Avenue.

The victim told police the suspect approached her and threatened her with a gun, Battrick said. The sergeant couldn't confirm initial reports the suspect bit the victim, but did confirm that a battery occurred and the woman was injured somehow.