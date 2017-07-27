Carlsbad home housing over 50 marijuana plants goes up in flames

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.

The fire was reported a little before 7 p.m. at the home in the 2000 block of Chestnut Avenue, with 911 callers reporting flames coming from the roof, Carlsbad police Sgt. Scott Meritt said. But when police and firefighters arrived, the residents of the home had already extinguished the flames.

"After ensuring (the residents) were not harmed, officers and firefighters noticed items commonly used to extract concentrated cannabis through the use of flammable solvents near the source of the fire," Meritt said."The product achieved through this type of solvent extraction process is often referred to as butane honey oil."

Detectives searching the home found concentrated cannabis — the finished product of the extraction process — and more than 50 marijuana plants, Meritt said. They also found psilocybin mushrooms, a short-barreled shotgun and additional items used for concentrated cannabis extraction.

The residents of the home, 56-year-old Peter Mark McDonald and 51-year-old David Reid Silva, were both arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Center, Meritt said.

McDonald was booked on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and causing a structure fire. Silva was booked on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Both were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.