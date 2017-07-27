State prosecutor, son of Watergate figure arrested on child porn charges in San Diego

CORONADO (KUSI) — A state deputy attorney general, who is also the son of a Watergate figure, is facing a child pornography charge in San Diego federal court.

Raymond Joseph Liddy — a deputy attorney general, former reserve Marine colonel and the son of Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy — pleaded not guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in San Diego.

The 53-year-old was arrested Tuesday at his Coronado home and was released after posting a $100,000 bond during an arraignment Tuesday.

Investigators serving a search warrant at Liddy's home Tuesday found a computer and thumbdrive containing images showing children engaged in sexual acts. One image showed a naked prepubescent girl blindfolded with her hands bound together.

Liddy is the son of G. Gordon Liddy, a lawyer and FBI agent who was convicted of burglary, conspiracy and other charges in the Watergate scandal. The elder Liddy — the chief operative in President Richard Nixon's White House Plumbers unit that organized and directed the burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building — served more than four years in federal prison for those crimes, which also included refusing to testify to the Senate committee investigating the Watergate scandal.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office said in a statement Wednesday that it was aware of the charges against Raymond Liddy and that he was placed on administrative leave.

An investigation into Liddy began in January after an internet service provider sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded an image that appeared to be child pornography. Another tip from an internet provider a month later reported 10 images of child pornography were uploaded in a messaging program.

The activity was tracked the activity to Liddy's home in Coronado.

According to his LinkedIn page, which features a photograph of him wearing the dress blues of the Marine Corps, Liddy earned his bachelor's degree from New York's Fordham University, a law degree from the same university's school of law and a master's degree from the United State Army War College in Pennsylvania.