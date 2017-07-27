Lessler's Draperies and Design, Inc. has been family owned and operated since 1959.

Ron Lessler is a Hunter Douglas Certified Master Window Covering Installer, a WCAA Certified Designer, and is certified in Advanced Lutron and Mecho Shade motorized shade systems. He has been in the family business for 30 plus years.

“We have the largest selection of window coverings, window treatments, blinds, shades, and draperies, both interior and exterior, in San Diego,” Lesser said.

Lessler's staff of professionally trained design professionals are happy to show off some of the latest window treatment innovations from Hunter Douglas such as Duette, Silhouette, Vignette and Luminette.