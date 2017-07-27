Mayors meet in San Diego, Tijuana as NAFTA is renegotiated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor’s from cities on both sides of the United States/Mexico border met Thursday to strengthen ties between the San Diego and Tijuana.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum hosted the 6th annual Binational Summit, joined by 20 mayors from across the United States and Mexico. Gastelum would not be in attendance until Friday.

The goal of the two-day conference was to strengthen economic competitiveness, border infrastructure and trade of border communities.

The meeting was hosted at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel in San Diego, thousands of miles from the White House and the people who make major decisions about the U.S./Mexico border.

The theme of the event was telling a story with one voice.

The first round of NAFTA renegotiations take place next month.

“It is up to us to share the message of collaboration, fair and open trade works, let me repeat that fair and open trade works,” Faulconer said at the summit. “Free trade works, creates quality jobs on both sides of the border, I feel strongly if we're not telling our story nobody is going to tell it for us.”

The summit will continue Friday and Mayor Faulconer and Mayor Gastelum will meet again in September for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce visit the Washington, D.C.