Iranian rescue dog to arrive in Encinitas after being shot and abandoned

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A rescued Iranian dog who was shot and abandoned is scheduled to arrive in Encinitas Thursday and is expected to be up for adoption in the next few weeks.

Hannah, a one-year-and eight-month-old Shepherd mix dog who was left for dead on the side of a road in Iran is expected to arrive in Encinitas at 4:30 Thursday afternoon to begin her new life.

Hannah is expected to become available for adoption in the next few weeks at your Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas if all goes as planned.

The rescue operation is organized by the Julie and Bill Ruehle Foundation. Julie Ruehle explains, “Hannah used to live on a ranch outside of Tehran. After getting pregnant her owner in the ranch didn't care for her anymore. He killed the puppies and shot Hannah. She was left for dead on the side of the road where an animal-loving man found her. She was taken into his care in his small home where he also kept/fostered other dogs as well. He and his wife named her Hannah and provided her medical care and so much love.”

When the family could no longer afford her care they took Hannah to the Raha Society (a shelter outside of Tehran and partner of the Julie and Bill Ruehle Foundation.) The Raha Society was able to get a wheelchair for Hannah, who was unable to use her hind legs after being shot. Veterinarians at Raha believe that, with physical therapy, Hannah will regain the use of one of her back legs and be able to walk without the wheel chair.

Hannah’s itinerary called for her to leave Tehran at around 4:30 (California time) on Wednesday afternoon. The first flight takes her to Qatar for a brief layover before boarding a flight that will land at Los Angeles International Airport at 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Julie and Bill Ruehle will meet Hannah at the airport after she clears Customs. Then her paws will touch U.S. soil for the first time. They will drive Hannah to Rancho Coastal Humane Society with arrival expected between 4:30 and 5:00 PM.

RCHS President Jim Silveira says, “No animal should die because it was born in the wrong country. We’re so happy that the Julie and Bill Ruehle Foundation and your Rancho Coastal Humane Society have become partners in saving lives.”