Former tennis coach pleads not guilty to molesting two nine-year-old girls

VISTA (KUSI) — The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.

Bail has been set for Nikolaos Salvator Philippoussis at 9.2 million dollars.

He faces 210 years to life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say because he was in a position to work with a lot of children -- they're asking for any other possible victims to come forward.

Appearing in court Thursday, Philippoussis was charged with 14 counts. The first two for "sexual penetration" with a child under the age of 10. Counts 3 through 14 involve lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.

Prosecutors say the alleged molestation took place at the Fairbanks Tennis Courts, Philippoussis' home and his car. They added that the molestation went on for about a year starting in June of last year.

The alleged victims took tennis lessons from the suspect, police Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

A readiness conference was set for Aug. 31 and a preliminary hearing for Oct. 5.