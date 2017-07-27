Former tennis coach pleads not guilty to molesting two nine-year-old girls

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A rescued Iranian dog who was shot and abandoned is scheduled to arrive in Encinitas Thursday and is expected to be up for adoption in the next few weeks.More>>
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators Thursday in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.More>>
Mayor’s from cities on both sides of the United States/Mexico border met Thursday to strengthen ties between the San Diego and Tijuana.More>>
A state deputy attorney general, who is also the son of a Watergate figure, is facing a child pornography charge in San Diego federal court.More>>
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Joseph Robert Burks, 30, was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.More>>
A suspect on a bicycle put a gun against a woman's head and may have bit her Thursday morning during an attempted robbery at a trolley station near Petco Park, police said.More>>
A horribly disfigured Pointer mix rescued from the streets of Tijuana earlier this year is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday at a veterinary hospital in Carlsbad to repair his front right leg.More>>
