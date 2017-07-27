Two women plead not guilty to murder of Travis Lewis outside Burlington Coat Factory

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.

Tiesha Miller-Johnson, 32, and Kathryn Luwana Williams, 24, are suspected of involvement in the holdup and slaying of 30-year-old Travis Lewis in a parking lot at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard last Thursday evening.

Miller-Johnson and Williams were taken into custody about noon Tuesday. Roughly seven hours later, La Mesa police Detective Jacob Wisler spotted a third suspect, 30-year-old Derrick Eli Henderson, walking in the 4300 block of Altadena Avenue in San Diego, according to police in the latter city.

Upon being confronted by the lawman, Henderson -- the alleged shooter in the case -- began approaching him ``while concealing both hands within his waistband,'' SDPD Lt. Todd Griffin said.

"The detective (repeatedly ordered) the suspect to show his hands and get down on the ground,'' Griffin alleged. ``The suspect ignored the commands and, fearing for his safety and the safety of the public, the detective fired several rounds from his handgun at the suspect, missing him.''

Henderson fled through a nearby apartment complex before being captured by other officers.

Police have not disclosed what led them to identify Henderson and the two women as suspects in the case.

Henderson is scheduled to be arraigned at the East County Regional Center courthouse in El Cajon on Friday afternoon.

Miller-Johnson and Williams are being held in lieu of $1 million and $750,000 bail, respectively, and are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 3 for a readiness conference. An Aug. 9 preliminary hearing date was also scheduled.