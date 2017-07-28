Ten service members became U.S. citizens in naturalization cerem - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ten service members became U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony aboard USS Rafael Peralta

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A naturalization ceremony was held Naval Air Station North Island aboard the USS Rafael Peralta Thursday for ten service members.

It was just as colorful as it was meaningful. After years of serving in the U.S. military, these ten people, from nine different countries, have finally become U.S. citizens.

Making this even more profound was that the ceremony was held aboard the navy's newest destroyer, named after Sgt. Rafael Peralta, a Mexican immigrant who enlisted in the marines and was killed in battle after he jumped on a grenade to save his brothers on the battle field.

Even though these men and women have been protecting America for years, this day, is a game changer for all of them.

 Among the people who were on deck for Thursday's ceremony-- family and friends of Rafael Peralta.

A hero with his own battle ship. A battle ship with a commander, who's also the son of a Mexican immigrant.

The USS Rafael Peralta is scheduled to be commissioned this Saturday. KUSI will have all the latest coverage of the ceremonies.

