Sketch released of suspect involved in attempted abduction of 15-year-old girl

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — Investigators working to identify two men involved in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in a neighborhood near Grandview Surf Beach released an artist's rendering of one of the would-be kidnappers Thursday.

The teen was waxing her surfboard in the driveway of her family's home in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue in Encinitas about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a skinny man in board shorts grabbed her from behind and pinned her to the ground, according to sheriff's officials.

As the assailant tried to drag her toward a nearby older-model blue pickup truck occupied by a second man, the victim was able to break free and run into her home. She was unharmed.

The men then fled.

The victim described the two men as roughly 5-feet-10-inch white men in their 20s or early 30s. The one who waited in the truck -- the subject of the perpetrator sketch -- had a long beard and light-brown hair.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.