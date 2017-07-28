Domestic violence suspect who escaped police custody pleads not guilty to multiple charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A handcuffed domestic violence suspect who escaped from San Diego police headquarters and was later re-arrested in the harbor near the G Street Pier pleaded not guilty Thursday to a slate of charges, including attempted murder, hot prowl burglary, resisting arrest and trying to take a firearm from an officer.

Joaquin Albert Castro, 42, was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Samira Seidu alleged that Castro went into his ex-girlfriend's home last Sunday, took her phone and threatened to kill her, then choked the woman and held a knife to her throat.

After Castro's arrest, he escaped from police custody and was on the run for about an hour before being spotted in the harbor, the prosecutor said.

Castro, who has a criminal history dating back to 1993, including an escape in 2015, faces 15 years and eight months in prison if convicted, Seidu said.

A readiness conference was set for Aug. 7 and a preliminary hearing for Aug. 9.