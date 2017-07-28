Hurricane over Pacific brings large swells to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A trend of warm, dry weather will continue across the county Friday before humidity and possible thunderstorms return over the weekend.

Temperatures are slightly above average for this time of year due to a high pressure system over western states. As that system moves away from the area, monsoonal moisture will move back in to the region.

The marine layer is stretching into the valleys Friday morning but was expected to clear in most areas by mid-day.

Humidity is comfortable for the mountains and deserts Friday but the coastline and valleys will experience moderate humidity. Dew points are expected to increase as the weekend progresses.

Big swells are expected at the beaches over the weekend. A beach hazards statement will go into effect Saturday at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, due to a hurricane over the Pacific. Waves are expected to average 5 to 7 feet.

Friday’s temperatures are expected to be average to slightly above average for late July. High temperatures will be 73 to 78 degrees at the beaches, 78 to 83 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys, 86 to 91 near the foothills, 86 to 96 in the mountains and 106 to 111 in the deserts.