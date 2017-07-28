Memorial workouts honoring fallen SDPD officer JD De Guzman to be held Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A memorial workout in honor of fallen San Diego police Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman will be held Saturday at gyms across San Diego for the second year.

Officer De Guzman was fatally shot during a pedestrian stop in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego last year along with his partner Wade Irwin, who survived the shooting.

The following gyms will hold workouts Saturday July 29:

Alpine Ranch Crossfit – 5001 Willows Rd. #J105, Alpine, CA 91901 - 8:00 a.m.

Crossfit Pride - 8630 Argent St., Santee, CA 92071 - 8:30 a.m.

Crossfit 858 – 7630 Miramar Rd. #2500, San Diego, CA 92126 - 9:00 a.m.

Boombox Crossfit SD – 5745 Kearny Villa Rd. #113, San Diego, CA 92123 - 9:30 a.m.

Funds raised at the events will go to the San Diego Police Officer's Association Widow and Orphan's Fund. For more information visit here.