Memorial workouts honoring fallen SDPD officer JD De Guzman to b - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Memorial workouts honoring fallen SDPD officer JD De Guzman to be held Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A memorial workout in honor of fallen San Diego police Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman will be held Saturday at gyms across San Diego for the second year. 

Officer De Guzman was fatally shot during a pedestrian stop in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego last year along with his partner Wade Irwin, who survived the shooting. 

The following gyms will hold workouts Saturday July 29: 

  • Alpine Ranch Crossfit – 5001 Willows Rd. #J105, Alpine, CA 91901 - 8:00 a.m.
  • Crossfit Pride - 8630 Argent St., Santee, CA 92071 - 8:30 a.m.
  • Crossfit 858 – 7630 Miramar Rd. #2500, San Diego, CA 92126 - 9:00 a.m.
  • Boombox Crossfit SD – 5745 Kearny Villa Rd. #113, San Diego, CA 92123 - 9:30 a.m.

Funds raised at the events will go to the San Diego Police Officer's Association Widow and Orphan's Fund. For more information visit here

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.