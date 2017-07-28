'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' returns to theaters for special 35th anniversary screening

Theaters across the country will hold special screenings of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" this weekend in honor of the film's 35th birthday.

San Diego theaters participating in the two-day screening event are:

UA Horton Plaza

AMC Mission Valley

AMC La Jolla

Edwards Mira Mesa

AMC Otay Ranch

AMC Plaza Bonita

Edwards San Marcos

Regal Oceanside

Tickets can be purchased here.