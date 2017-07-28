'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' returns to theaters for special 3 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' returns to theaters for special 35th anniversary screening

Theaters across the country will hold special screenings of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" this weekend in honor of the film's 35th birthday. 

San Diego theaters participating in the two-day screening event are:

  • UA Horton Plaza
  • AMC Mission Valley 
  • AMC La Jolla 
  • Edwards Mira Mesa
  • AMC Otay Ranch
  • AMC Plaza Bonita
  • Edwards San Marcos
  • Regal Oceanside

Tickets can be purchased here

