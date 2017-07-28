Soccer, tourism officials announce prestigious soccer event for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Representatives from the San Diego Tourism Authority, San Diego Sports Alliance and Surf Cup Sports announced the partnership Friday at the Surf Club Sports Park in Del Mar.

The muti-year agreement to keep the tournament called the Surf Cup in San Diego, is expected to attract tens-of-thousands of visitors and generate millions economic impact for the region, according to the groups.

The announcement comes as city officials strive to make San Diego one of the leading cities for soccer in the country.