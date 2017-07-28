Soccer, tourism officials announce prestigious soccer event for San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Representatives from the San Diego Tourism Authority, San Diego Sports Alliance and Surf Cup Sports announced the partnership Friday at the Surf Club Sports Park in Del Mar.More>>
Representatives from the San Diego Tourism Authority, San Diego Sports Alliance and Surf Cup Sports announced the partnership Friday at the Surf Club Sports Park in Del Mar.More>>
Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby at the center of a legal battle that attracted the attention of Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump, has died.More>>
Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby at the center of a legal battle that attracted the attention of Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump, has died.More>>
A memorial workout in honor of fallen San Diego police Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman will be held Saturday at gyms across San Diego for the second year.More>>
A memorial workout in honor of fallen San Diego police Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman will be held Saturday at gyms across San Diego for the second year.More>>
Investigators working to identify two men involved in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in a neighborhood near Grandview Surf Beach released an artist's rendering of one of the would-be kidnappers Thursday.More>>
Investigators working to identify two men involved in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in a neighborhood near Grandview Surf Beach released an artist's rendering of one of the would-be kidnappers Thursday.More>>
A trend of warm, dry weather will continue across the county Friday before humidity and possible thunderstorms return over the weekend.More>>
A trend of warm, dry weather will continue across the county Friday before humidity and possible thunderstorms return over the weekend.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
Theaters across the country will hold special screenings of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" this weekend in honor of the film's 35th birthday.More>>
Theaters across the country will hold special screenings of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" this weekend in honor of the film's 35th birthday.More>>
A handcuffed domestic violence suspect who escaped from San Diego police headquarters and was later re-arrested in the harbor near the G Street Pier pleaded not guilty today to a slate of charges, including attempted murder, hot prowl burglary, resisting arrest and trying to take a firearm from an officer.More>>
A handcuffed domestic violence suspect who escaped from San Diego police headquarters and was later re-arrested in the harbor near the G Street Pier pleaded not guilty today to a slate of charges, including attempted murder, hot prowl burglary, resisting arrest and trying to take a firearm from an officer.More>>
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.More>>
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Joseph Robert Burks, 30, was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Joseph Robert Burks, 30, was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>