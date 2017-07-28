Truck pulled over matching description of vehicle involved in En - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Truck pulled over matching description of vehicle involved in Encinitas attempted kidnapping

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — San Diego Sheriff's deputies were investigating Friday a truck that matched the description of one  involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas two days ago, a sheriff's lieutenant says.

Deputies pulled over a truck matching the description in the 1500 block of Summit Avenue in the Cardiff area, several miles south of the site of the crime, following a brief pursuit. Video of the scene showed tape blocking off the area surrounding the vehicle. 

It was not immediately clear if the motorist has been taken into custody.

The teen was waxing her surfboard in the driveway of her family's home in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue in Encinitas about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a skinny man in board shorts grabbed her from behind and pinned her to the ground, according to sheriff's officials.

As the assailant tried to drag her toward a nearby older-model blue pickup truck occupied by a second man, the victim was able to break free and run into her home. She was unharmed.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

