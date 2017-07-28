Sec. John Kelly to replace Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — Reince Priebus was ousted as White House Chief of Staff Friday and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelley was named as his replacement.

President Donald Trump announced the shake up on Twitter:

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

According to CNN, Reince Priebus gave his resignation to the president Thursday.

The two had been together Friday morning for an appearance in New York.