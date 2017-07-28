Sec. John Kelly to replace Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sec. John Kelly to replace Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff



WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — Reince Priebus was ousted as White House Chief of Staff Friday and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelley was named as his replacement. 

President Donald Trump announced the shake up on Twitter: 

According to CNN, Reince Priebus gave his resignation to the president Thursday. 

The two had been together Friday morning for an appearance in New York. 

