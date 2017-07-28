San Diego Zoo opens 450-foot 'Canopy Bridge' to ease foot traffi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Zoo opens 450-foot 'Canopy Bridge' to ease foot traffic

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 450-foot bridge designed to make it easier to cross from one side of the San Diego Zoo to the other is scheduled to open Friday.

The "Canopy Bridge" will connect Benchley Plaza on the east side of the zoo, to the Fossil Portal inside Elephant Odyssey on the west side. 

The span crosses a canyon area, cutting the walking time to just a few minutes and improving access for seniors and guests with physical challenges, according to the zoo. The project includes a staircase and elevators. 

"This is a really thrilling project that will effectively change the traffic patterns throughout the zoo," David Rice, corporate director of architecture for San Diego  Zoo Global, told the publication ZooNooz in March. "The bridge will make navigating the zoo much easier for both guests and employees, especially children, senior citizens, parents with strollers, and the disabled."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the span is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

