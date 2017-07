The Supergirl Pro hitting the surf up in Oceanside for the 10th year. The event was started to showcase girls in action sports and celebrate female strength, independence, and empowerment. It is now the largest all girls surf contest and attracts 125,000 spectators. The event also brings in 45 of the top 50 women surfers in the world. The 2017 Supergirl Pro champion will be announced at 4pm on Sunday