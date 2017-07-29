Armed suspect unsuccessful in attempted robbery of Bay Terraces Jack in the Box

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who appeared to be armed with a handgun attempted a robbery Friday at a Jack in the Box drive-through window in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect, a clean-shaven white man in his late 20s, drove to the drive-through window of the restaurant at 2905 Alta View Drive shortly before 7 p.m telling the employee he was robbing them as he flashed what appeared to be a handgun tucked into his waist area, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The employee ran to the back of store and the suspect drove away, Heims said.

The suspect wore a black knit cap and a black long-sleeved shirt. The pickup truck was described as a small light-colored, single-cab truck.