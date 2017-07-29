Armed suspect unsuccessful in attempted robbery of Bay Terraces - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Armed suspect unsuccessful in attempted robbery of Bay Terraces Jack in the Box

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who appeared to be armed with a handgun attempted a robbery Friday at a Jack in the Box drive-through window in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, but was unsuccessful. 

The suspect, a clean-shaven white man in his late 20s, drove to the drive-through window of the restaurant at 2905 Alta View Drive shortly before 7 p.m telling the employee he was robbing them as he flashed what appeared to be a handgun tucked into his waist area, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The employee ran to the back of store and the suspect drove away, Heims said.

The suspect wore a black knit cap and a black long-sleeved shirt. The pickup truck was described as a small light-colored, single-cab truck.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.