Both suspects arrested in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old Encinitas girl

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas.

The two suspects have been identified as Christopher White, 27 and Jeremiah Owens, 28.

White was arrested after he was spotted driving a pick up truck that matched the description of one involved in the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas two days ago, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said. He was also identified as the suspect from a police sketch released Thursday.

Owens was arrested at his home in Escondido, without incident shortly before 7 p.m. Friday night, according to sheriff's Media Relations Officer Melissa Aquino. Owens is believed to be the man who actually attacked the girl.

White and Owens were booked in Vista Jail. They are facing charges of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, assault with the intent to commit rape, and conspiracy.

Deputies pulled over a truck matching the description in the 1500 block of Summit Avenue in the Cardiff area, several miles south of the site of the crime, following a brief pursuit. Video of the scene showed tape blocking off the area surrounding the vehicle.

The arrested suspect was the same man whose sketch was released by police Thursday.

The teen was waxing her surfboard in the driveway of her family's home in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue in Encinitas about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a skinny man in board shorts grabbed her from behind and pinned her to the ground, according to sheriff's officials.

As the assailant tried to drag her toward a nearby older-model blue pickup truck occupied by a second man, the victim was able to break free and run into her home. She was unharmed.

"The response from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station, as well as help from the media in getting the information out and the public calling in tips, led to a quick arrest in this case," Sheriff Bill Gore said.