USS Rafael Peralta commissioning schedule

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The USS Rafael Peralta is scheduled to be commissioned Saturday.

The ship is named after Marine hero Sgt. Rafael Peralta who lost his life in Fallujah, Iraq. On November 15th 2014, upon entering a room Peralta was met by enemy fire. As he lay on the floor severely wounded, insurgents fled the scene, tossing a grenade next to his head. Peralta grabbed the grenade and immediately dragged it under his own body to absorb the explosion, protecting his fellow soldiers.

The commissioning is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

USS Rafael Peralta stories:

City Council proclaims today 'Sgt. Peralta Day' after Marine hero