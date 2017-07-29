4,000 SDG&E customers without power in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Thousands of customers in the North County were without power Saturday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric Company.

"There is an outage of about 4,000 customers in Oceanside,'' the company said on its Twitter account shortly before noon. ``We are working hard to fix the problem and estimate restoration at 1:30 p.m.''

The utility's unplanned outage web page indicated that the power went out at 10:44 a.m. for 4,194 customers in Oceanside, San Luis Rey, Ocean Hills and southeast Camp Pendleton.

There was no word on what caused the outage.