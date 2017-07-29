Best female surfers from around the world in Oceanside for Supergirl Pro Surf Contest

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.More>>
Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
CORONADO (KUSI) — The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq. The commissioning of the USS Rafael Peralta honors a 1997 Morse High School graduate who became a Marine sergeant. "To be complete, a ship requires three things,'' said Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps. ``The ship -- the hull, the su...More>>
The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
The USS Rafael Peralta is scheduled to be commissioned Saturday. The ship is named after Marine hero Sgt. Rafael Peralta who lost his life in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
The USS Rafael Peralta is scheduled to be commissioned Saturday. The ship is named after Marine hero Sgt. Rafael Peralta who lost his life in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
San Diego Sheriff's deputies were investigating Friday a truck that matched the description of one involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas two days ago, a sheriff's lieutenant says.More>>
San Diego Sheriff's deputies were investigating Friday a truck that matched the description of one involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas two days ago, a sheriff's lieutenant says.More>>
A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego this morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.More>>
A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego this morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
Thousands of customers in the North County were without power today, according to San Diego Gas and Electric Company.More>>
Thousands of customers in the North County were without power today, according to San Diego Gas and Electric Company.More>>
A man who appeared to be armed with a handgun attempted a robbery Friday at a Jack in the Box drive-through window in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, but was unsuccessful.More>>
A man who appeared to be armed with a handgun attempted a robbery Friday at a Jack in the Box drive-through window in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, but was unsuccessful.More>>
Hannah arrived Thursday night and her rescuers were looking forward to Hannah's recovery and her new lease on life. But despite the best efforts of the Ruehle Foundation and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, an infection was discovered in Hannah's leg wound.More>>
Hannah arrived Thursday night and her rescuers were looking forward to Hannah's recovery and her new lease on life. But despite the best efforts of the Ruehle Foundation and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, an infection was discovered in Hannah's leg wound.More>>