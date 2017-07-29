Best female surfers from around the world in Oceanside for Supergirl Pro Surf Contest

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.

The Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Surf Pro competition is a free three-day event exclusively featuring the top female professional surfers from around the world. The event runs through Sunday and takes place at the Oceanside Pier.

Not only is there the surf competition, but there is all sorts of free activities including: Celebrity Surf Invitational, DJ contest, women's skateboarding competition, fitness classes, autographs from the pros, free hair styling from Paul Mitchell, an international food court and beverage garden, 50+ vendors in the Festival Village, and more.

Supergirl Pro is partnered with Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC), a youth-focused breast cancer education and prevention foundation. B4BC will be present at the event to promote early detection and a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention.

Established in 2007, the Supergirl Pro Series was developed as a showcase for girls in action sports and as a celebration of female strength, independence, and empowerment.

The series now includes a 6-Star WSL sanctioned all-girls surf contest – the largest women’s surf contest in the world – an all women’s skateboarding event and a 5-Star TTR sanctioned all-girls snowboarding event.