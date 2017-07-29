Eleven arrested in North County warrant sweep - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Eleven arrested in North County warrant sweep

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Eleven adults were arrested during a warrant sweep in the North County Saturday, according to San Diego County Sheriff's officials.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Court Services Bureau and Railroad Enforcement Unit fanned out across Oceanside and Vista beginning at 6 a.m.,
according to Lt. Michael Rand.

The sweep targeted the North County Transit District's Sprinter and adjacent property.

"The focus of the operation was the apprehension of suspects with outstanding warrants,'' Rand said. "A total of 11 adults were arrested for
warrants and 14 warrants were cleared.''

There were two additional arrests for public intoxication on NCTD property.

"Over the past several months, the San Diego Sheriff's Department has increased its efforts in the apprehension of wanted subjects and will continue to do so,'' Rand said. "Persons who have outstanding warrants are encouraged to turn themselves in Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5p.m. at any one
of the sheriff's court facilities.''
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.