Attic fire in Barrio Logan church causes $30,000 worth of damage

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.More>>
Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.More>>
CORONADO (KUSI) — The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq. The commissioning of the USS Rafael Peralta honors a 1997 Morse High School graduate who became a Marine sergeant. "To be complete, a ship requires three things,'' said Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps. ``The ship -- the hull, the su...More>>
The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
The USS Rafael Peralta is scheduled to be commissioned Saturday. The ship is named after Marine hero Sgt. Rafael Peralta who lost his life in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
The USS Rafael Peralta is scheduled to be commissioned Saturday. The ship is named after Marine hero Sgt. Rafael Peralta who lost his life in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
San Diego Sheriff's deputies were investigating Friday a truck that matched the description of one involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas two days ago, a sheriff's lieutenant says.More>>
San Diego Sheriff's deputies were investigating Friday a truck that matched the description of one involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas two days ago, a sheriff's lieutenant says.More>>
A fire started in the attic of a Pentecostal church on Saturday afternoon in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego Fire Department.More>>
A fire started in the attic of a Pentecostal church on Saturday afternoon in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego Fire Department.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
Eleven adults were arrested during a warrant sweep in the North County today, according to San Diego County Sheriff's officials.More>>
Eleven adults were arrested during a warrant sweep in the North County today, according to San Diego County Sheriff's officials.More>>
A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego this morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.More>>
A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego this morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.More>>
Thousands of customers in the North County were without power today, according to San Diego Gas and Electric Company.More>>
Thousands of customers in the North County were without power today, according to San Diego Gas and Electric Company.More>>