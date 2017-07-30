Attic fire in Barrio Logan church causes $30,000 worth of damage - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Attic fire in Barrio Logan church causes $30,000 worth of damage

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) —  A fire started in the attic of a Pentecostal church on Saturday afternoon in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego Fire Department.

SDFD was dispatched at approximately 12:16 p.m. to Mission of God International Church on the 2300 block of National Avenue near Sampson street.

No one was inside of the building when the fire department arrived and it took them 30 minutes to put the flames out.

The fire was caused by electrical issues, a San Diego Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer said, and totaled $30,000 worth of damage to the building.  

