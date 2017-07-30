San Diego Aviators clench victory over Philadelphia Freedoms - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Aviators clench victory over Philadelphia Freedoms

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — Naomi Broady won both her sets Saturday night, helping the league-leading San Diego Aviators to a 21-18 victory over the Philadelphia Freedoms in a World TeamTennis match in Philadelphia.

Broady and Darija Jurak teamed for a 5-2 victory over Sloane Stephens and Taylor Townsend in women's doubles, the match's second set. Broady defeated Townsend, 5-2, in women's singles, the fourth set, increasing the Aviators lead to 17-12.

Townsend and Fabrice Martin won the final set, mixed doubles, defeating Jurak and Raven Klaasen, 5-3, cutting the Aviators lead to 20-17.

Under World TeamTennis rules, if the trailing team wins the final set, the match continues until either the leading team wins one game or the match is tied.

Philadelphia (5-6) won the first game of extended play, but the Aviators won the second, ending the match at Hagan Arena at Saint Joseph's University.

The Aviators (7-4) got their other victory when Rajeev Ram defeated Darian King, 5-3, in men's singles, the third set.

The match opened with King and Martin defeating Klaasen and Ram, 5-2, in men's doubles.

The Aviators hold a one-match lead over the Springfield Lasers and Orange County Breakers, who are both 6-5. All three teams have three matches remaining. The top two finishers will play in the WTT Finals next Saturday in Carlsbad.

The Aviators will next play Monday, facing Orange County at Breakers Stadium at Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach. The Aviators next home match will be Tuesday against Philadelphia at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

