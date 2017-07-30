Street sign to honor 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Street sign to honor 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill

Posted: Updated:
Clairemont residents petition to change Charger Blvd. to honor 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill Clairemont residents petition to change Charger Blvd. to honor 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Street signs that honor "Star Wars'' actor Mark Hamill are scheduled to be unveiled Sunday in Clairemont, where he spent several years while in middle and high school.

Hamill is being recognized with signs in the 5900 block of Castleton Drive in the city's new honorary street naming program. However, Castleton Drive will remain the official name of the street.

The son of a naval officer, Hamill lived on the road during the 1960s. He attended Hale Junior High School and one year at Madison High School when his father ran the exchange at what was then the Miramar Naval Air Station.

The family moved to Virginia and later Japan.

Hamill, who is scheduled to attend the ceremony, took on a variety of small television roles in the early 1970s before achieving stardom as Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars'' film in 1977. He later appeared in several "Star Wars'' sequels, "Corvette Summer'' and "The Big Red One,'' and provided the voice of The Joker in animated "Batman'' productions.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.