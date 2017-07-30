Street sign to honor 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Street signs that honor "Star Wars'' actor Mark Hamill are scheduled to be unveiled Sunday in Clairemont, where he spent several years while in middle and high school.

Hamill is being recognized with signs in the 5900 block of Castleton Drive in the city's new honorary street naming program. However, Castleton Drive will remain the official name of the street.

The son of a naval officer, Hamill lived on the road during the 1960s. He attended Hale Junior High School and one year at Madison High School when his father ran the exchange at what was then the Miramar Naval Air Station.

The family moved to Virginia and later Japan.

Hamill, who is scheduled to attend the ceremony, took on a variety of small television roles in the early 1970s before achieving stardom as Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars'' film in 1977. He later appeared in several "Star Wars'' sequels, "Corvette Summer'' and "The Big Red One,'' and provided the voice of The Joker in animated "Batman'' productions.