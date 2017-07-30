Padres to host POW/MIA Recognition Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Padres will conduct POW/MIA Recognition Day at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park, including 96-year-old Robert Vogler, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Vogler spent more than 1,200 days in Japanese prison camps during World War II.

Prisoners of war will be honored during a home plate ceremony.

The Padres customary Sunday military salute will also honor personnel serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, including nine representatives from the carrier taking the field to greet Padres starters at each position as part of "Military Take the Field,'' and another ringing the ceremonial mission bell.

KidsFest will begin at 11 a.m. at Park at the Park with activities including bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists.

Two Padres players will sign autographs at the Park at the Park from noon to 12:30 p.m. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate in the signings. Membership is free and available on-site.

Children 14 and under will be able to run the bases on the field after the game. The children and their families can begin lining up following the

conclusion of the eighth inning at the top of the ramp leading to the San Diego Beach on K Street.

Compadres Kids members will receive front-of-the-line privileges by lining up at the Park Boulevard gate.