Man survives gunshot wound in neck

Street signs that honor "Star Wars'' actor Mark Hamill are scheduled to be unveiled Sunday in Clairemont, where he spent several years while in middle and high school.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.More>>
CORONADO (KUSI) — The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq. The commissioning of the USS Rafael Peralta honors a 1997 Morse High School graduate who became a Marine sergeant. "To be complete, a ship requires three things,'' said Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps. ``The ship -- the hull, the su...More>>
The USS Rafael Peralta is scheduled to be commissioned Saturday. The ship is named after Marine hero Sgt. Rafael Peralta who lost his life in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party today in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.More>>
The San Diego Padres will conduct POW/MIA Recognition Day at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park, including 96-year-old Robert Vogler, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, throwing the ceremonial first pitch.More>>
A water break Sunday morning leaves the streets of Little Italy flooded.More>>
Naomi Broady won both her sets Saturday night, helping the league-leading San Diego Aviators to a 21-18 victory over the Philadelphia Freedoms in a World TeamTennis match in Philadelphia.More>>
A fire started in the attic of a Pentecostal church on Saturday afternoon in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego Fire Department.More>>
