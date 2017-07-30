Man survives gunshot wound in neck - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man survives gunshot wound in neck

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party Sunday in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.

The shooting victim was sitting in the rear of the vehicle in the 7700 block of Embry Point when a "pop" was heard a little after 1:50 a.m. and a gunshot went through the vehicle's window, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

"The victim does not know what happened and no one at the scene saw anything," Heims said.

Friends rushed the shooting victim to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

