July 30, 2017 named 'Mark Hamill Day' in San Diego

CLAIREMONT (KUSI) — July 30th, 2017 was officially declared 'Mark Hamill Day' in the city of San Diego at a street naming ceremony in honor of the famous Star Wars actor. 

Hamill was recognized with street signs in the 5900 block of Castleton Drive. However, Castleton Drive will remain the official name of the street.

During a Q&A portion of the ceremony Hamill said " I never had a hometown, but if I could choose one, I would choose San Diego."

Hamill spent several years of his childhood living in Clairemont. He was the son of a Naval officer and one of seven kids. He lived in the neighborhood for four years during the 1960s, and attended one year at Madison High School when his father ran the exchange at what was then Naval Air Station Miramar.

The family moved to Virginia and later Japan.

Hamill, who is scheduled to attend the ceremony, took on a variety of small television roles in the early 1970s before achieving stardom as Luke Skywalker in the original "Star Wars'' film in 1977. He later appeared in several "Star Wars'' sequels, "Corvette Summer'' and "The Big Red One,'' and provided the voice of The Joker in animated "Batman'' productions.

