July 30, 2017 named 'Mark Hamill Day' in San Diego

July 30th, 2017 was officially declared 'Mark Hamill Day' in the city of San Diego at a street naming ceremony in honor of the famous Star Wars actor.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.More>>
CORONADO (KUSI) — The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq. The commissioning of the USS Rafael Peralta honors a 1997 Morse High School graduate who became a Marine sergeant. "To be complete, a ship requires three things,'' said Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps. ``The ship -- the hull, the su...More>>
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party today in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.More>>
The San Diego Padres will conduct POW/MIA Recognition Day at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park, including 96-year-old Robert Vogler, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, throwing the ceremonial first pitch.More>>
A water break Sunday morning leaves the streets of Little Italy flooded.More>>
Naomi Broady won both her sets Saturday night, helping the league-leading San Diego Aviators to a 21-18 victory over the Philadelphia Freedoms in a World TeamTennis match in Philadelphia.More>>
A fire started in the attic of a Pentecostal church on Saturday afternoon in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego Fire Department.More>>
