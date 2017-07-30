Firefighters work to contain brush fire in Clairemont Mesa that threatened homes

CLAIREMONT MESA (KUSI) - A brush fire that began on a hillside in Clairemont Mesa burned dangerously close to surrounding homes on Sunday.

Firefighters responded just before 5 p.m. to the call of a fire that broke out in the northern part of Clairemont east of the I-5 freeway, a dangerous 900 yards away from residential areas.

The fire burned 1 acre and was put under control from the San Diego Fire Department in less than an hour, according to the San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story.