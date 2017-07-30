Soccercity asks Major League Soccer to wait for San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Soccercity asks Major League Soccer to wait for San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — With the United States versus Brazil soccer match underway on Sunday, Soccercity took advantage of the occasion to gather support for their continuing proposal.

Soccercity held a fan appreciation event for the thousands of attendees to thank them for their participation in the petitions supporting the proposal.

Although their efforts to get on the ballot failed, Soccercity will move forward with a new strategy. They are asking Major League Soccer to wait until November 2018 when voters go to the polls again.

Rather than giving soccer franchises to other cities, fans are asking the MLS to wait for San Diego. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.