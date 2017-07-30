Soccercity asks Major League Soccer to wait for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — With the United States versus Brazil soccer match underway on Sunday, Soccercity took advantage of the occasion to gather support for their continuing proposal.

Soccercity held a fan appreciation event for the thousands of attendees to thank them for their participation in the petitions supporting the proposal.

Although their efforts to get on the ballot failed, Soccercity will move forward with a new strategy. They are asking Major League Soccer to wait until November 2018 when voters go to the polls again.

Rather than giving soccer franchises to other cities, fans are asking the MLS to wait for San Diego.