Soccercity asks Major League Soccer to wait for San Diego

With the United States versus Brazil soccer match underway on Sunday, Soccercity took advantage of the occasion to gather support for their continuing proposal.More>>
July 30th, 2017 was officially declared 'Mark Hamill Day' in the city of San Diego at a street naming ceremony in honor of the famous Star Wars actor.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
Over 150 of the best surfers from around the world are in Oceanside for the largest female surf competition.More>>
A brush fire that began Sunday on a hillside in Clairemont Mesa continues to threaten homes.More>>
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party today in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.More>>
The San Diego Padres will conduct POW/MIA Recognition Day at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park, including 96-year-old Robert Vogler, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, throwing the ceremonial first pitch.More>>
Naomi Broady won both her sets Saturday night, helping the league-leading San Diego Aviators to a 21-18 victory over the Philadelphia Freedoms in a World TeamTennis match in Philadelphia.More>>
